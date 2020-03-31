STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sensex up by 800 points; Nifty touches 8,500 mark

BSE traded 800 points higher at 29,294 while Nifty gained 245 points to trade at 8,529 levels.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on Tuesday bolstered by strong global cues.

US stock futures and Asian markets were up on Tuesday morning following better-than-expected China data and a positive day for Wall Street Monday. Most Asian stocks were also trading higher on the second day of the week. 

Indian rupee opened higher by 9 paise at 75.52 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 75.61.

On Monday, the rupee ended 72 paise lower at 75.61 against the US dollar amid the abating coronavirus cases in the country.

Oil prices rebounded strongly in Asian trade Tuesday a day after falling to 18-year lows, as investors took heart from moves by policymakers to support the coronavirus-hit global economy.

Fresh confirmed cases of coronavirus infections are being reported from different parts of the country as the tally crossed 1200 amidst a nationwide lockdown

The Centre on Sunday had ordered the sealing of all state and district borders to check community transmission of the deadly virus by migrant workers and asked those who had already left to be quarantined for 14 days.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp