Asian Paints forays into hand, surface sanitizer segment

Published: 01st May 2020 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

hand sanitiser | AP

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Asian Paints on Friday made its foray into the hand sanitizer and surface segment by launching Viroprotek range of products.

The entry into the segment is aimed at supporting the government in its various measures towards COVID-19 relief and address the huge need of hand and surface sanitization in these testing times, Asian Paints said in a statement.

"The product is being manufactured at company's existing plant at Ankleshwar, Gujarat, after obtaining all the necessary statutory approvals and permissions," it added.

Commenting on the launch, Asian Paints Managing Director and CEO Amit Syngle said the company has been working in the health and hygiene space for some time and had introduced earlier Royale Health Shield, a product which provides bacterial protection for homes.

"We felt it apt to consolidate our portfolio in the hygiene space and address the growing requirement of hand and surface sanitizers for increased protection and assist the government in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

Asian Paints has already committed Rs 35 crore towards central as well as other state emergency relief funds to combat COVID-19.

It is also working with several NGOs for providing food, masks and sanitizers.

