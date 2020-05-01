STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19 impact: Global smartphone shipments fall 13 per cent in first quarter

Counterpoint expects the entry-level segment to be hit the most, especially in emerging economies.

Published: 01st May 2020 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Smartphones, Phone camera, Mobile phone

Represtational Image. (File| AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on global smartphone market with shipments falling 13 per cent to 272 million units in March 2020 quarter, according to research firm Canalys.

A report by Counterpoint Research also indicated a similar scenario stating that this is the first time since March 2014 quarter that the global smartphone shipments have fallen below 300 million units in a quarter.

Canalys, in its report, pointed out that the smartphone market had entered 2020 in good health, having just recorded two consecutive quarters of growth, but demand for new devices has been "crushed".

Canalys Senior Analyst Ben Stanton said that in February when the coronavirus was centered on China, vendors were mainly concerned about how to build enough smartphones to meet global demand.

"But in March, the situation flipped on its head. Smartphone manufacturing has now recovered, but as half the world entered lockdown, sales plummeted.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

"Poor business results, employee redundancies and furloughs are causing a great deal of anxiety and uncertainty," he added.

Stanton noted that smartphones are still a necessity for most people, and device availability in online channels has enabled those who need to replace a broken or lost phone to do so.

But many customers who would have bought a new smartphone as a luxury have delayed that purchase, he said.

Canalys said Samsung led the global tally with 21.9 per cent market share in March quarter, followed by Huawei (18 per cent), Apple (13.6 per cent), Xiaomi (11.1 per cent) and vivo (8.9 per cent).

According to Counterpoint Research, the fall in first quarter was mainly driven by a 27 per cent year-on-year shipment decline in China, the initial epicentre of the pandemic.

The disruption in China also impacted the supply side of handsets and components for some OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), which in turn, affected global shipments.

In the long run, this could lead to OEMs diversifying their supply chain across regions, and this could be a silver lining for countries like India and Vietnam, it added.

"Consumers, under these uncertain times, are likely to withhold making many significant discretionary purchases. This means the replacement cycles are likely to become longer," Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research, said.

"Lockdowns in most parts of the world will be lifted in a staggered way, which will mean it could take time before the retail activity completely resumes," he noted.

He added that users staying at home, however, are engaging on their smartphone more than ever and this provides opportunities for services like mobile gaming and OTT services.

"This will likely lead to operators being able to upsell to larger data packages with higher ARPUs," he noted.

Counterpoint expects the entry-level segment to be hit the most, especially in emerging economies, driven by impact on people's income in the unorganised labour sector and higher offline purchase tendency.

"The mid segment will continue to drive volumes. The premium segment is least likely to be directly affected by the economic meltdown. As the consumers would adjust to the new normal, the sales in the segment are likely to rebound," it said.

According to Counterpoint's report, Samsung led the global tally with 20 per cent market share in March quarter.

Huawei had 17 per cent share, followed by Apple (14 per cent), Xiaomi (10 per cent), Oppo (8 per cent) and vivo (7 per cent). 

Lenovo Group, realme, LG and Tecno each cornered 2 per cent share in the March quarter, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
smartphone sales smartphone shipments COVID 19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
Gallery
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and of course- Manchester United... The former English captain established wherever he went to play the game. The stylish man, best known for his bendy free kicks and pristine crosses, is a darling of not just the fans but his contemporaries too. Here are 10 interesting quotes about the midfielder that you will like to read on his birthday.
David Beckham turns 44: 10 quotes that explain what football genius the Manchester United great was! Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson, Zinedine Zidane and others...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp