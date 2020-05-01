STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

HUL Q4 net profit dips 3.9% on virus impact

Revenue for the quarter fell 9.4 per cent to Rs 9,055 crore due to an underlying decline in volumes at 7 per cent during the quarter.

Published: 01st May 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

HUL
By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has reported 3.93 per cent year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,520 crore for the March quarter, compared to Rs 1,574 crore in the same quarter last year.Revenue for the quarter fell 9.4 per cent to Rs 9,055 crore due to an underlying decline in volumes at 7 per cent during the quarter.

“The spread of Covid-19 impacted the business from mid-March, which culminated into scaling down of operations post the national lockdown,” said HUL CMD Sanjiv Mehta. The company has taken various cost-saving measures and has not cut any jobs or salary of employees so far due to the coronavirus pandemic but the future, he said, will depend on how the economy behaves after the country emerges from the health crisis.

EBITDA, a measure to evaluate the company’s operating performance, fell 11 per cent YoY with EBITDA margin contracting 42 basis points. “Margins contracted after 12 quarters (happened during Demon) especially because companies had 10 days of almost zero sales due to lockdown,” said Abneesh Roy, senior vice-president at Edelweiss Securities.

Segmentwise, revenue from homecare fell 4.3 per cent, beauty and personal care dipped 13.5 per cent and food and refreshment saw a de-growth of 6.7 per cent in revenue year-on-year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hindustan Unilever HUL
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp