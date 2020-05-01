STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RBI extends benefits under SLF-MF to all banks

Amended market trading hours too extended till further notice

Published: 01st May 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The RBI on Thursday allowed regulatory benefits to banks meeting the liquidity needs of mutual funds without using RBI’s Special Liquidity Facility for MFs (SLF-MFs).

This means banks using their own funds to meet liquidity needs of mutual funds, and purchasing investment-grade corporate bonds, commercial papers (CP), debentures and certificates of deposit (CD) held by MFs can claim the regulatory benefits available under SLF-MF scheme. The decision was taken based on requests received from banks, RBI said in a statement.

On Monday, RBI opened a special liquidity facility of Rs 50,000 crore to ease the liquidity strain on mutual funds, which had intensified due to redemption pressures sparked by the closure of some debt schemes. The central bank also granted certain regulatory benefits to banks using the window. The liquidity availed under this window could be classified as held-to-maturity (HTM) even beyond 25 per cent of the total investment permitted in the HTM portfolio. The exposures under the facility won’t be reckoned under the Large Exposure Framework (LEF).

Meanwhile, RBI extended the amended market trading hours until further notice and will reviewe it when the government announces directions pertaining to the lockdown. As per the revised timings, RBI regulated market opens at 10 am instead of 9 am earlier, while the closing timings have been revised to 2 pm for all segments.

“...The amended trading hours i.e., from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm for RBI-regulated markets that were effective till the close of business on April 30, 2020, shall be extended till further notice,” it said.
The central bank added there was a likelihood of an extension of lockdown in major cities like Mumbai or easing of the restrictions in a limited manner and the decision was taken keeping persisting operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks warranting continuing restrictions on movement, work from home arrangements and business continuity plans in mind.

It may be noted that RBI curtailed timings to minimise risks and ensure market participants maintained adequate checks and supervisory controls while optimising thin resources.

RBI-regulated markets include, ‘call/notice/term money’, ‘market repo in government securities’, ‘commercial paper and certificates of deposit’, ‘repo in corporate bonds’, ‘government securities’, ‘foreign currency (FCY)/Indian Rupee (INR) trades’ and ‘Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives’.

