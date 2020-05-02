STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Demonetisation scheme: ED files fresh charge sheet in Patna; seeks confiscation of assets of accused

In the same charge sheet, the ED has also sought permission and moved a Patna court for confiscation of over Rs 8 crore worth assets, including a factory and an office premise.

Published: 02nd May 2020 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Notes, Money, Currency

The assets belong to the accused involved in the case.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has field a fresh charge sheet in a money laundering case linked to the alleged misuse of the 2016 demonetisation scheme, the agency said.

In the same charge sheet, the ED has also sought permission and moved a Patna court for confiscation of over Rs 8 crore worth assets, including a factory and an office premise.

The assets belong to the accused involved in the case.

It said a supplementary prosecution complaint (charge sheet) has been filed against accused Rajan S Shah of V S Healthcare Mumbai and 11 others early this week before a special PMLA court in Patna, Bihar after some new facts came to light.

The ED case, filed under criminal provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is against a Gaya-based businessman, Motilal, promoter of MTI Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd, and others linked to him.

He has been chargesheeted by the agency earlier and is in judicial custody at present.

The businessman has been accused by the agency of being hand in glove with Bank of India (GB Road branch in Gaya district) for laundering illegal funds post the demonetisation declared by the central government on November 8, 2016.

The accused made illegal cash deposits worth Rs 44.79 crore in various bank accounts, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged.

"Some of these cash deposits were fraudulently transferred to the bank accounts of different entities without the knowledge or consent of the account holders," it said.

The state police had filed an FIR against the accused and others in December, 2016, which became the basis for the ED's PMLA case.

The ED alleged that during the demonetisation period, Motilal "illegally deposited the cash in 17 accounts held in his name, in the name of his firm, relatives and friends and five other accounts in the name of complainants Rajesh Kumar, Shashi Kumar, their firms and relatives".

"These cash amounts were handed over to him by Dhiraj Jain, a businessman of Gaya, and Delhi businessman Bimal Jain."

"On the direction of Dhiraj Jain and Pawan Jain, Motilal subsequently transferred the amount on the same day or the next day to the bank accounts of certain Delhi and Kolkata-based firms," it said.

It was found that Motilal had carried out these illegal transactions "with the connivance" of bank officials.

This cash is proceeds of crime under the PMLA and its transfer to other accounts represents the process of integration of the tainted money with the mainstream economy, the ED said.

The agency has sought the court's permission to confiscate assets like bank balance, fixed deposits, a factory and an office premise, which it had attached earlier and is valued at Rs 8.12 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ED Enforcement directorate Demonetisation case 2016 demonetisation scheme
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp