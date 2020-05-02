STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Smartphone market to de-grow 8-10% in 2020

According to several consultancy firms, smartphone sales in India grew from high single-digits to low double figures in 2019, between 145 and 158 million units.

For representational purposes (File| AFP)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With no new launches and suspension of sales since late March, India’s smartphone market could de-grow by 8-10 per cent in the calendar year 2020, says a qualitative assessment done by technology analytics firm techARC, where major insights came from OEMs such as Xiaomi, Vivo, Realme and OPPO.

According to several consultancy firms, smartphone sales in India grew from high single-digits to low double figures in 2019, between 145 and 158 million units.

India overtook the US last year to become the world’s second largest smartphone market, behind China.

The report says that while there will be contraction in the market in 2020, major OEMs might be able to sail through.

According to the insights, manufacturing will resume first and will come to its optimal level over a period of 8-12 weeks from the time of resumption. Initially, the factories may start with 30-40 per cent of the capacities.

The participating players said there is no plan to cancel the launch of smartphones or other product categories scheduled for 2020.

However, the launch calendar has been revised, pushing most launches after May.

Smartphone launches, especially in the budget segment, have dried up in the last two months. While Apple and OnePlus launched one premium smartphone each amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, they are yet to be retailed in India.

“The Covid-19 pandemic will impact the smartphone market as well as it does most of the other industries and verticals. However, in the long-term, the significance of smartphones is only going to rise as they continue to become the hub of all activities for consumers,” the techARC report said.

The mid (Rs 10,001-25,000) and premium (Rs 25,001-50,000) ranges will have stable demand compared to other segments of Entry, Basic and Luxe, which will see some change in demand for various factors.

“Entry and Basic potential buyers will have issues due to unstable incomes and job outlook. And some segments of users that go for Luxe category phones like iPhones on EMIs, etc, will reduce their budget to meet other contingencies,” the report said.

Smartphones coronavirus lockdown lockdown extension
Coronavirus
