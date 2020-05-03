STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Costlier to work from office? 8 per cent rent increase in five Indian metros indicate so

According to the data, the weighted average rental values of the five cities moved moderately, on a year-on-year basis, in the range of 0-8 per cent.

Published: 03rd May 2020 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Workplace harassment

Image used for representation purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Office space demand fell 3 per cent during the first quarter of this calendar year but rents increased by up to 8 per cent across five major cities -- Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata, according to US-based property consultant Vestian.

The consultant expects decline in demand for office space in the short-to-medium term.

The growth in rental values would also slow due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the data, the weighted average rental values of the five cities moved moderately, on a year-on-year basis, in the range of 0-8 per cent.

The monthly average rent rose by 8 per cent in both Bengaluru and Hyderabad at Rs 75.5 and Rs 62 per sq ft, respectively.

Chennai saw a 5 per cent rise in rental value at Rs 60 per sq ft a month, while Mumbai witnessed a modest rise of 2 per cent at Rs 125 per sq ft.

The average rental value of office space in Kolkata remained stable at Rs 48 per sq ft per month.

"The five major cities of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata saw absorption of approximately 9.18 million sq ft office space during Q1 2020, depicting a decline of just 3 per cent over the absorption observed in the corresponding period in the previous year," Vestian said in a report.

Majority of the absorption was observed during the first two months of the first quarter of 2020, before the COVID-19 outbreak, the consultant said, adding that the lockdown led to the deferment of several large-scale leasing decisions.

Office space leasing dropped by 11 per cent in Bengaluru to 3.53 million sq ft, while Kolkata saw a drop of 57 per cent to 0.15 million sq ft and Hyderabad a dip of 25 per cent to 1.64 million sq ft.

However, demand increased in Mumbai by 31 per cent to 2.39 million sq ft.

Leasing of office space increased in Chennai by 23 per cent to 1.47 million sq ft.

The new office space completions for the first quarter of 2020 was recorded at 7.5 million sq ft in the five cities, a drop of 22 per cent as compared to the year-ago period.

"Supply was impacted by the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic as construction had to be halted owing to lockdowns in the country and the migration of labour force to their hometowns," the report said.

Shrinivas Rao, chief executive officer (Asia-Pacific), Vestian, said, "The first quarter results were not as dismal on account of the traction witnessed during the first two months of the year.

The ensuing lockdown to contain the COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in large-scale repercussions across the industry, the consequences of which will be witnessed in the subsequent 3-4 quarters."

Vestian provides consultancy services in commercial, residential, industrial, retail and hospitality sectors.

Headquartered at Chicago, Vestian has offices across the US, India, China, Sri Lanka and the Middle East.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
work from office work from home office rent
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp