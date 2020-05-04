STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

GDP to contract by 20 per cent in June quarter; 2 per cent fall in FY21: Rating agency ICRA

The agency's earlier economic forecast was a range, according to which the GDP may either expand by 1 per cent or contract by 1 per cent in 2020-21.

Published: 04th May 2020 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

GDP

For representational purposes (File photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: After the government announced graded relaxations in the lockdown, domestic rating agency Icra on Monday estimated that the country's GDP might contract by as much as 20 per cent in the June quarter and is expected to overcome some lost ground in the remainder of the year but still close 2020-21 down by up to 2 per cent.

The agency's earlier economic forecast was a range, according to which the GDP may either expand by 1 per cent or contract by 1 per cent in 2020-21.

After keeping the country under a 40-day lockdown to arrest the spread of coronavirus, the government extended the lockdown till May 17 with a slew of relaxations to the unaffected areas in order to kick-start economic activity.

"While the graded relaxations announced by the government will permit the resumption of economic activity, the relatively stringent norms in major urban centres will result in the pace of activity remaining constrained," the agency said.

It said there is a likelihood of mismatches in labour availability and sectors, such as manufacturing, construction, trade, hotels and transport, will drag down growth.

"Accordingly, we now expect the Indian GDP (gross domestic product) to contract by 16-20 per cent in Q1FY21 (first quarter of 2020-21), which implies that a full-year contraction of 1-2 per cent is inevitable," it said.

A slew of watchers have been forecasting for a heavy impact on the already sagging growth -- India was supposed to grow at a decadal low in 2019-20 as per official estimates -- because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has chilled all activity.

The government has already announced a Rs 1.7-lakh crore package to fight the COVID-19 crisis, which many feel is not sufficient.

Some analysts have also said that over half of the stimulus package was already included in Budget 2020-21 announcements and is not fresh money.

Even as many watchers point to the limited financial space available, there are reports that the government is working on a new package.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut the key policy rate (repo) by a steep 0.75 per cent and also taken a slew of unusual measures to make liquidity available for the needy sectors of the economy with a view to push growth.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has also said that meeting the 3.5 per cent fiscal deficit target will be challenging and the government may miss the budgeted target.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GDP Coronavirus COVID19 Lockdown
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp