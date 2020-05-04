STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold, blue-chip stocks in demand amid coronavirus pandemic

Gold, Gold prices

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The extension of lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus and the looming fear of an economic crisis after that is pushing several people to revamp their investment portfolios and look for safer financial options.

“The situation is not rosy for the salaried middle class. People fear job losses and salary cuts. Even if they are lucky, they don’t expect any increments for sure. This financial insecurity is visible in their investment decisions. On an average, my clients are investing less this year and keeping more liquidity in hand. The caution is visible,” said Rajesh Malhotra, a personal finance professional.

Malhotra added that this year, people are refraining from investing in realty and long-term investment instruments that lock down their liquidity.“People are still going for Public Provident Fund and other national savings schemes. Also with low net asset value, many investors are opting for good equity-linked savings schemes with better track record.

However, post the Franklin Templeton fiasco, appetite in debt funds is quite low,” he said. Also, with agencies already forecasting a global financial crisis, gold has bounced back as the most preferred option, with many going for Gold ETFs. “Gold ETF has seen good demand in the last two weeks. To some extent, Akshay Tritiya has also contributed to the sale, but gold has regained confidence of investors as it remains a safer option than other instruments, even when the returns are not as lucrative,” said Manish Sharma of HDFC Securities.

Experts also advise this is the best time to pick up blue-chip stocks, with their valuations at an all-time low.“During sub-prime crisis in 2008, the bottom was made when the market cap-to-GDP ratio was 43 per cent. As we speak, the market cap-to-GDP ratio is 50 per cent. Clearly, these are the levels to buy rather than sell,” said Nilesh Shah, managing director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management.

He also insisted on adding gold to the portfolio as it had returned almost 100 per cent between 2008 and 2011 after the sub-prime crisis, when interest rates were low and liquidity high world over. “Similar scenario is playing out now. Similar movement is expected as again interest rates are going down and the system is awash with liquidity,” said Shah.

The Nifty 50 has rallied by about 31 per cent from its swing low of 7,511 in March.However, experts warn that the rally down does not mean the market has bottomed out and there can be more correction depending on how the economy unfolds in the next few days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus COVID19 lockdown
Coronavirus
