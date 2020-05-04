Insurers to ensure policy continuity for vacant properties

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Individuals who have taken property insurance but aren’t currently occupying the premises have some news to cheer.Last week, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has advised general insurers to ensure policy continuity even if the insured properties stand vacant during the lockdown period.

Typically, policyholders are mandated to intimate insurers about properties lying vacant in order to exercise claims in case of a calamity.

Easing this technicality, the General Insurance Council, an association of general insurers, last week offered a one-time relaxation to be made available to all policyholders whose property is unoccupied during the lockdown period from March 25 to May 3. According to IRDAI, the gesture was in the interests of policyholders.

The council’s relaxation includes a condition of Standard Fire and Special Perils Policy, otherwise known as property policy, under which policyholders need to inform insurers if the property insured is unoccupied and remains so for a period of more than 30 days.

“Properties of such policyholders shall be deemed to be covered, subject to the policy being in force. All other terms and conditions of the policy remain unaltered,” the General Insurance Council said.

Lauding the efforts of the council, IRDAI urged insurers to continue engaging with policyholders and provide necessary guidance regarding certain clauses of the property policy that may be triggered during the lockdown or immediately thereafter. Welcoming the move, it said, “This gesture in giving a one-time relaxation for the properties unoccupied during the national lockdown period is in the interest of policyholders, given the current unprecedented situation.”

The sector watchdog asked insurers to inform policyholders about the relevant clauses that would apply beyond May 3 across all policies and the action needed by them to avail of uninterrupted coverage.

Saying that communication shouldn’t jargon-filled, it also directed the insurance companies to reach out to policyholders through email, SMS or other digital means in clear and simple language, advising them well in time on the action to be taken for ensuring uninterrupted coverage in all their insurance policies.

“The insurers need to take a reasonable and suitable approach depending on the local situation in different geographies,” the IRDAI said.

Meanwhile, policyholders are requested to read the terms and conditions of their insurance policies carefully and be aware of the policy requirements in case they or their insured properties are located in areas where there could be prolonged restriction of movement, it added for emphasis.