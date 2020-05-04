STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MG Motor to sanitise 4,000 police vehicles across India

Under the initiative, the carmaker aims to sanitise up to 4,000 police vehicles across the country at its service stations, free of cost, starting May 4, it added.

MG Motors

For representational purposes. (Photo | Facebook, MG Motor India)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: MG Motor India on Monday said it plans to sanitise around 4,000 police vehicles across the country.

The company is undertaking complete car sanitisation including fumigation, car wash, cabin refresh and sanitisation of high touch points of police vehicles, MG Motor India said in a statement.

"We understand the risks undertaken by the police department especially in these tough times," MG Motor India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said.

In its endeavour to support them, MG Moto is going the extra mile with fumigation of police cars, which ensures complete disinfection of the vehicle's cabin, he added.

