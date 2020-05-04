STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tax departments warn taxpayers about phishing messages

Fraudsters may also pose as tax officials or GSTN personnel and send fake email asking to urgently verify or update the account, GSTN said.

Published: 04th May 2020 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

In order to fix such confusions, the Income-Tax Department has launched an e-calculator.

For representational purpose.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The income-tax department and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) have warned taxpayers not to succumb to the temptation of getting faster refunds by clicking on any fake links.

The tax departments have said that incidence of phishing messages that could seriously compromise taxpayers information is doing the rounds ever since the government's decision for faster tax refunds to support businesses in the difficult period of lockdown.

"Taxpayers Beware !!! Please do not click on any fake link which promises to give refund. These are phishing messages and are not sent by CBIC or @Infosys_GSTN. Visit gst.gov.in for online filings related to GST," CBIC tweeted on the issue.

The income-tax department has also tweeted similarly, suggesting that they are not sending any mails for tax refunds and seeking personal information from taxpayers including their KYC details on mail.

Earlier, the GSTN network also tweeted warning taxpayers against subscribing to website onlinefilingindia.in that is being circulated to get personal information from taxpayers.

"BEWARE of FRAUD website onlinefilingindia.in. It is trying to BAIT taxpayers to reveal personal and bank details. DO NOT respond to messages, mails and lookalike websites which ask for your personal details," GSTN tweeted.

It said that fraud has been reported where miscreants are seen taking advantage of the COVID-19 crisis claiming faster processing of taxpayers details through a portal developed by GSTN.

Fraudsters may also pose as tax officials or GSTN personnel and send fake email asking to urgently verify or update the account, GSTN said.

The problem began ever since the government decided to fast track income and GST refunds to help taxpayers during the lockdown period.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Income tax CBIC taxpayers Phishing mails Phishing messages
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp