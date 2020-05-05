STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ashok Leyland reports zero sales in April

The company had sold a total of 13,626 units in the domestic and export markets in April 2019, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Published: 05th May 2020 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

ashok-leyland-reuters-L

Ashok Leyland (File Photo | Reuters)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The government and industry need to work even more closely across supply chains to bring the latter back on feet, Ashok Leyland MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi said on Tuesday after reporting zero sales in April 2020.

Sondhi said it’s for the first time ever in the history of the country’s automotive industry that the company has seen a ‘zero sale’ month.The commercial vehicle manufacturer saw no sale of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in April 2020, as against 8,918 units it sold in the same month in 2019.

The company’s light commercial vehicle segment also witnessed zero sales, against 4,223 units a year ago. The total vehicle sales in April 2020 stood at zero, against 13,141 units sold in April last year. Even exports were nil.

Earlier too, Sondhi had stressed on the need to ensure a smooth supply chain for proper functioning and revival of the automotive industry.

He had expressed that though the government has given the auto sector permission to resume operations in a phased manner in some geographies, resumption of operations still remains a challenge due to supply chain disruptions. This will affect the production process as the auto sector is dependent on ancillary units for components.“The recovery of the auto industry is vital for revival of the overall economy,” he said.

8,918 units of medium and heavy commercial vehicles were sold by Ashok Leyland in April 2019, while
none was sold in April this year

4,223 units of light commercial vehicles were sold by the company in April last year, while it sold none this year

13,141 units were sold overall by the firm in April last year

Ashok Leyland COVID19 lockdown
Coronavirus
