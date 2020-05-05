Ashok Leyland reports zero sales in April

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The government and industry need to work even more closely across supply chains to bring the latter back on feet, Ashok Leyland MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi said on Tuesday after reporting zero sales in April 2020.

Sondhi said it’s for the first time ever in the history of the country’s automotive industry that the company has seen a ‘zero sale’ month.The commercial vehicle manufacturer saw no sale of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in April 2020, as against 8,918 units it sold in the same month in 2019.

The company’s light commercial vehicle segment also witnessed zero sales, against 4,223 units a year ago. The total vehicle sales in April 2020 stood at zero, against 13,141 units sold in April last year. Even exports were nil.

Earlier too, Sondhi had stressed on the need to ensure a smooth supply chain for proper functioning and revival of the automotive industry.

He had expressed that though the government has given the auto sector permission to resume operations in a phased manner in some geographies, resumption of operations still remains a challenge due to supply chain disruptions. This will affect the production process as the auto sector is dependent on ancillary units for components.“The recovery of the auto industry is vital for revival of the overall economy,” he said.

