25 per cent firms could not pay salaries due to COVID-19 lockdown: Survey
“This is a clear indication that companies cannot sustain and pay the workforce if the lockdown situation continues,” the report said.
Published: 06th May 2020 10:55 AM | Last Updated: 06th May 2020 10:55 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Around 25 per cent of all companies including IT sector, manufacturing companies and other businesses were not able to pay any salary to its employees due to the lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, said a survey.
According to the Husys Industry Pulse Survey released on Tuesday, the percentage of companies that cannot pay any salary to its staff/employees has increased from 5.26 per cent in March to 13.3 per cent in April to 24.5 per cent in May. "This is a clear indication that companies cannot sustain and pay the workforce if the lockdown situation continues," the report said.
Breaking it down it is the senior management of most companies who have had to face the brunt of it as they constitute the most with compromised salaries. Around 17 per cent companies have not paid salaries to employees at this designation and 7 per cent of those at middle management salaries have not received their dues, the report said.
Needless to say with this condition most companies have also reported no further increments and have also frozen their hirings. Apart from that government advisory has not been received well by most industries. 72 per cent of CEOs felt that it was not appropriate to consider offering paid leaves for employees during the lockdown. As for work from home facility, 54% of the participating companies mentioned there is a possibility of WFH for their business.
Many of them who could not arrange for the WFH facility due to the sudden Lockdown and non-preparedness for providing the facilities. Some of them also reported the challenges of productivity where the connectivity was not great for employees who travelled to their hometowns. The “Impact of COVID-19 on People and Industries” conducted during the March 29th to April 29 by the Hyderabadbased Husys Consulting Limited, a HR Function Management Company, headquartered in Hyderabad.
The key observations:
-
Employees Strength included 21% (105 Companies) with 500+ people, 16% (80 Companies) with 51-100 people while 40% (200 Companies) for less than 50 people.
-
For 54% of the participating companies, WFHseemed a possibility though some faced challenges of productivity due to connectivity issues and for smaller firms data security was a concern.
-
Out of 270 Companies, 159 Companies implemented WFH 100% immediately, 57 Companies could manage 70% and about 57 Companies were able to execute less than 50% which resulted in adding stress on Business Continuity due to Reduced Revenues & Unsatisfied Clients.
-
Lockdown impacted especially the Startups, SME’s in India with a impact of 60% to 90% for 350 Companies on day 1 & for significant 110 Companies the pandemic affected 100% for organisations of more than 500 people
-
17% Companies did not pay the senior management salaries at all with 8% middle management not receiving salaries & with 4% people receiving up to 30% salary, 8% people receiving up to 50% salary. Express Features