25 per cent firms could not pay salaries due to COVID-19 lockdown: Survey

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 25 per cent of all companies including IT sector, manufacturing companies and other businesses were not able to pay any salary to its employees due to the lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, said a survey.

According to the Husys Industry Pulse Survey released on Tuesday, the percentage of companies that cannot pay any salary to its staff/employees has increased from 5.26 per cent in March to 13.3 per cent in April to 24.5 per cent in May. "This is a clear indication that companies cannot sustain and pay the workforce if the lockdown situation continues," the report said.

Breaking it down it is the senior management of most companies who have had to face the brunt of it as they constitute the most with compromised salaries. Around 17 per cent companies have not paid salaries to employees at this designation and 7 per cent of those at middle management salaries have not received their dues, the report said.

Needless to say with this condition most companies have also reported no further increments and have also frozen their hirings. Apart from that government advisory has not been received well by most industries. 72 per cent of CEOs felt that it was not appropriate to consider offering paid leaves for employees during the lockdown. As for work from home facility, 54% of the participating companies mentioned there is a possibility of WFH for their business.

Many of them who could not arrange for the WFH facility due to the sudden Lockdown and non-preparedness for providing the facilities. Some of them also reported the challenges of productivity where the connectivity was not great for employees who travelled to their hometowns. The “Impact of COVID-19 on People and Industries” conducted during the March 29th to April 29 by the Hyderabadbased Husys Consulting Limited, a HR Function Management Company, headquartered in Hyderabad.

The key observations: