Auto firms open factory doors after a hiatus of one-and-a-half months

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Tuesday announced commencing preparatory operations at its manufacturing plant in Bidadi, Karnataka.

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the government easing lockdown norms, automobile and component manufacturers have started reopening factory doors after nearly one-and-a-half months of zero production and getting their value chain fixed to resume production in the coming days.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Tuesday announced commencing preparatory operations at its manufacturing plant in Bidadi, Karnataka.“These preparatory operations are conducted to provide our workforce with an adequately safe environment to work in, duly prioritising domains like spare parts supply as that is an important requirement from the markets where certain customer service activity has already started,” said Naveen Soni, senior vice-president (sales & services), Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

Toyota will spend the first few days in training members, and resume operations in a phased manner, most importantly keeping in mind the needs of ‘social distancing’ and sanitisation, he said.Pune-based Bharat Forge has announced reopening of its plant in Baramati, Maharashtra. It said production at the facility will commence by the end of this week after completion of mandatory safety checks and training of personnel. The company’s other manufacturing facilities in India will remain closed till further notice.

Korean carmaker Hyundai India (HMIL) is planning to resume operations in the Tamil Nadu factory on May 6, while two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Monday said it is rapidly gearing up to commence production at three of its manufacturing plants — in Haridwar, Gurugram and Dharuhera — from Wednesday.

Auto firms such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto and Bosch are also expected to resume operations soon as they have already received requisite permissions. According to industry executives, production will resume at 20-30 per cent capacity in the initial weeks because of low demand and uncertainty around opening of showrooms in certain areas. “The challenge that lies ahead of us is the fact that for the auto sector to start production, it is necessary that our entire value chain starts operating. Our value chain consists not only of our suppliers, but our dealers as well, who are based in different parts of the country, including cities that are still under severe lockdown,” Soni of Toyota said.

