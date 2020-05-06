Beauty chain Naturals seeks government relief to run business

By PTI

CHENNAI: Noted beauty chain, Naturals has sought relief from both the central and state governments for business continuity in the wake of coronavirus crisis.

The city-based company has sought the intervention of the governments to provide support to pay wages to the staff following business shutdown.

"I need to pay salary to 10,000 people. The business we built passionately for 20 years is collapsing in front of our eyes," Promoter of Naturals, C K Kumaravel said.

While pointing out that the company remitted Rs 50 crore as goods and services tax last financial year, he sought to know whether the government could return 50 per cent of it to enable them to pay salaries of its employees.

"This is the time we require government's assistance. I want support. Please allow us to function or provide some kind of relief so that we can pay the salaries," he said.

Asked whether companies can seek assistance under input tax credit, he said, "we are only asking for cash flows."

Kumaravel noted that more than 500 beauty salons of Naturals were operating under 'franchise-models' and most of them were run by women entrepreneurs.

"They are unable to pay salary for April month. If they function, we can manage. We do not know when salons will re- open," he said.

To another query, he said not just the salon industry, the state government has to extend support to micro,small and medium enterprises, which employs more than 12 crore people.

"Further delay will lead to loss of jobs, businesses and it will result in an economic pandemic," he claimed.

Observing that over 50 per cent of employees were migrant workers who want to go back to their respective states after being rendered jobless, Kumaravel said, "They have no other option but to return to their homes states as there is no business." Asked whether any representation was made to the government, he said they have requested for financial aid.