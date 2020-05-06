Labour shortage, subdued consumption to dampen manufacturing growth for a while

Sesa sen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as the government eased lockdown restrictions to open up more businesses and, in turn, help jump-start the cash-strapped economy, factors such as labour shortage and subdued consumption could be a dampener, say industry executives.

Most manufacturers are yet to receive permission to resume operations, while others are likely to work at low capacities at least until the festive season and ramp up production only when consumers open their spending taps.



“Enough stock is lying in the warehouse as we had to close operations mid of March. So the priority is to start service and retail and then only manufacturing will start. With no sales, there is no point running plants," said Kamal Nandi, President, Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA).

Nandi expects consumer sentiments to remain muted even during the festive months considering the distress among consumers in terms of salary cuts and job losses. "It will be at least two more quarters before the industry sees an uptick in demand recovery," he added.

The Rs. 1.15 lakh crore consumer durables industry is estimated to see a revenue loss of about Rs 34,500 crore during March-May period taking into consideration that March has seen a 60 per cent drop in sales and 100 per cent decline in April, Nandi added. "With most of summer months gone, the inventory would now take longer time to liquidate."

India's manufacturing activity has witnessed unprecedented contraction in April amid national lockdown. The Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index , compiled by IHS Markit, plunged to 27.4 last month from March's 51.8, by far its sharpest deterioration since data collection began in March 2005.

While new orders fell sharply due to faltering demand, the lockdown negatively impacted the supply-side, the survey stated. Other discretionary items such as footwear, apparel and handsets also brace for short-term pain in terms of sales and production.

Many businesses remain hobbled as they move towards opening factories. “We have little or no approval to reopen our limited production lines at our Greater Noida plant. We are in talks with the state government. However, the company has stocks to sustain business for a few weeks, until the factory reopens,” said Realme Vice-President and India CEO Madhav Sheth.

Other handset makers such as Samsung, Oppo and Xiaomi which have factories at Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh are also in a limbo due to lack of clarity on starting operations. Some of these firms have also resumed online sales and manufacturing in green and orange zones, albeit in low capacities.

Footwear major Woodland also anticipates poor sales in the short term. “We will reopen a few factories after some weeks and run at 10-15% capacity to prepare for the winter season. However, we expect poor sales in the physical stores,” said Woodland India MD Harkirat Singh. For the likes of Woodlands, Bata and Liberty, cash conservation is the top priority to stay afloat as they see little possibility of returning to normalcy this year.

Manpower, too, remains a herculean task. “Do we have manpower? Yes; But is that sufficient? No,” said R K Dalmia, President, Century Textiles. The labour-intensive textile industry has come under pressure due to unavailability of workers who have moved back to their native places, he added.