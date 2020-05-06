STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Labour shortage, subdued consumption to dampen manufacturing growth for a while

Discretionary items such as beauty, consumer appliances and electronics, apparels, footwear brace for short-term pain.

Published: 06th May 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Two wheeler sector

For representational purposes. (Photo | Reuters)

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as the government eased lockdown restrictions to open up more businesses and, in turn, help jump-start the cash-strapped economy, factors such as labour shortage and subdued consumption could be a dampener, say industry executives.

Most manufacturers are yet to receive permission to resume operations, while others are likely to work at low capacities at least until the festive season and ramp up production only when consumers open their spending taps.

“Enough stock is lying in the warehouse as we had to close operations mid of March. So the priority is to start service and retail and then only manufacturing will start. With no sales, there is no point running plants," said Kamal Nandi, President, Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA).

Nandi expects consumer sentiments to remain muted even during the festive months considering the distress among consumers in terms of salary cuts and job losses. "It will be at least two more quarters before the industry sees an uptick in demand recovery," he added. 

The Rs. 1.15 lakh crore consumer durables industry is estimated to see a revenue loss of about Rs 34,500 crore during March-May period taking into consideration that March has seen a 60 per cent drop in sales and 100 per cent decline in April, Nandi added. "With most of summer months gone, the inventory would now take longer time to liquidate."

India's manufacturing activity has witnessed unprecedented contraction in April amid national lockdown. The Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index , compiled by IHS Markit, plunged to 27.4 last month from March's 51.8, by far its sharpest deterioration since data collection began in March 2005.

While new orders fell sharply due to faltering demand, the lockdown negatively impacted the supply-side, the survey stated. Other discretionary items such as footwear, apparel and handsets also brace for short-term pain in terms of sales and production.

Many businesses remain hobbled as they move towards opening factories. “We have little or no approval to reopen our limited production lines at our Greater Noida plant. We are in talks with the state government. However, the company has stocks to sustain business for a few weeks, until the factory reopens,” said Realme Vice-President and India CEO Madhav Sheth.

Other handset makers such as Samsung, Oppo and Xiaomi which have factories at Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh are also in a limbo due to lack of clarity on starting operations. Some of these firms have also resumed online sales and manufacturing in green and orange zones, albeit in low capacities.

Footwear major Woodland also anticipates poor sales in the short term. “We will reopen a few factories after some weeks and run at 10-15% capacity to prepare for the winter season. However, we expect poor sales in the physical stores,” said Woodland India MD Harkirat Singh. For the likes of Woodlands, Bata and Liberty, cash conservation is the top priority to stay afloat as they see little possibility of returning to normalcy this year.

Manpower, too, remains a herculean task. “Do we have manpower? Yes; But is that sufficient? No,” said R K Dalmia, President, Century Textiles. The labour-intensive textile industry has come under pressure due to unavailability of workers who have moved back to their native places, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown Coronavirus COVID19
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp