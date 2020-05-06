STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

'Over the last few days we have been able to make 600-odd dealerships operational across the country,' MSI Executive Director, Marketing and Sales Shashank Srivastava said.

Published: 06th May 2020 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki showroom

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it has re-opened 600 dealerships which were closed due to coronavirus-led lockdown, and has even started deliveries of the vehicles.

The auto major said it has put in place a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SoP) across its sales outlets and reinforced digital infrastructure for vehicle purchase amid COVID-19 pandemic.

"Over the last few days we have been able to make 600-odd dealerships operational across the country," MSI Executive Director, Marketing and Sales Shashank Srivastava said.

He said that dealers have applied for permissions to open up in states where such clearances are mandatory.

The company, which has around 3,080 dealerships across 1,960 cities and towns in the country, has managed to open 474 Arena outlets, 80 Nexa dealerships and 45 commercial vehicle sales outlets.

The company has also started deliveries of cars with 55 units having already been dispatched over the last few days, Srivastava said.

When asked about the timeframe of commencing operations across the company's entire sales network, he said, "It will depend on how soon we get approvals from respective state governments." The company has enough stock with dealers to take care of the deliveries at the moment, he added.

Operations at the firm's manufacturing plants remains suspended as of now. Further, MSI Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said, "All our dealerships have put in place steps to ensure complete safety, hygiene and sanitisation of all touchpoints".

The steps are aimed at removing hesitancy on the part of buyers to visit the showrooms to take delivery of their vehicles.

The COVID-19 SoP designed by the company encapsulates all the facets of customer interactions. From the time a customer walks into the showroom till the final delivery of the vehicle, all processes have been scientifically studied, Srivastava said.

Besides, the company has put in place a robust digital process to help customers buy vehicles without having the need to visit the showrooms, he added.

The auto major said it now offers the door-step delivery of cars. Besides, the dealerships will carry out complete sterilisation of the test-drive vehicles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Lockdown Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp