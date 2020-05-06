STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tata Housing to sell ready flats online; buyers can pay 10 per cent now, rest in January 2021

Real estate developers and brokers are adopting digital marketing tools to sell residential apartments to mitigate the impact and tide over this crisis.

Tata logo

Representational image. (File |Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leading realty firm Tata Housing on Wednesday launched an online campaign to sell completed housing units in its 17 projects, offering prospective buyers to book their flats by paying 10 per cent now and rest in January next year.

Housing demand has been affected badly because of nationwide lockdown to control coronavirus disease.

Real estate developers and brokers are adopting digital marketing tools to sell residential apartments to mitigate the impact and tide over this crisis.

Tata Housing Development Company said in a statement that the company has launched the "Happy Place Called Home" campaign, aiming to provide homebuyers an opportunity to purchase their dream home even during this time of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The campaign is extended across 17 Tata Housing projects with ready- to-move-in properties.

"The scheme allows customers the flexibility to pay 10 per cent now on their preferred property and rest in January 2021," the statement said.

The customer needs to pay an amount of 1/2/3 lakhs depending upon the type of unit before May 31.

The customer has time till  June 15 to visit the property and decide whether he/she wants to continue with the booking.

In case of any uncertainty, the customer has the liberty to get a 100 per cent refund on the EOI (expression of interest).

The scheme was launched through a webinar attended by over 2,000 property brokers.

Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO, Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd said, "In a dynamic country like India, changes in the housing trends are witnessed every few years.

Amid COVID-19, the realty market has seen shifting buyer preferences from under construction to Ready to Move In properties (RTMI) due to the comfort and convenience it provides the homebuyers".

"Hence, even developers must embrace it and evolve themselves to keep up with these trends," he added.

Tata Housing Development Company is a closely held public limited company and a subsidiary of Tata Sons.

It has a pan-India and international presence with demonstrated capabilities in construction, engineering, commercial/ IT parks, housing and township development.

TAGS
Tata housing Realty Real estate
Coronavirus
