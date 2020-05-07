STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

UK car sales plunge 97 per cent in April amid coronavirus crisis; lowest since 1946

While the BoE is expected to sit tight on rates at its meeting this week, the central bank is set to slash its forecasts for British economic growth following the recent dire data.

Published: 07th May 2020 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | Pexels)

By AFP

Sales of new cars in Britain plunged 97 percent in April, striking the lowest level since 1946, as coronavirus fallout slams the brakes on economic output, data revealed Tuesday.

Separate data showed that the UK service sector plummeted to another record low in April.

It comes one day after British finance minister Rishi Sunak promised there would be no "cliff-edge" cut-off to the government's furlough scheme that is supporting millions of workers in the private sector.

Reacting to the COVID-19 outbreak, the UK Treasury has paid 6.3 million workers up to 80 percent of their salaries at a total cost of £8.0 billion ($9.8 billion, 9.1 billion euros).

It is part of an emergency package of measures by the government and the Bank of England, with the latter having slashed its main interest rate to a record-low 0.1 percent and pumped £200 billion more into the economy.

While the BoE is expected to sit tight on rates at its meeting this week, the central bank is set to slash its forecasts for British economic growth following the recent dire data.

"The Bank of England is likely to indicate that it is in 'wait and see' mode as the substantial stimulus that it announced in March is still being enacted, notably the buying of £200 billion of government and corporate bonds," said Howard Archer, chief economic advisor to the EY ITEM Club.

"Significant attention will be focused on the new Bank of England forecasts for GDP, contained in the quarterly Monetary Policy Report that will be released on Thursday along with the MPC's decision and minutes of the meeting," he added.

'Grim reading'

Ahead of the BoE update, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said new registrations for cars sold in Britain collapsed by a "precipitous" 97 percent last month on a yearly basis to just 4,321 vehicles. 

That was the worst performance since February 1946 just after the Second World War and compared with 161,000 cars in the same month of 2019, the SMMT said.

"The decline was the steepest of modern times, and is in line with similar falls across Europe, with France 88.8 percent down and the Italian market falling 97.5 percent in April," the Society said in a statement.

It noted that while car showrooms shut for Britain's lockdown implemented on March 23, some deliveries did take place for key workers and front-line public services and companies.

Overall however, the figures "make for exceptionally grim reading, not least for the hundreds of thousands of people whose livelihoods depend on the sector", said SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes.

"A strong new car market supports a healthy economy and as Britain starts to plan for recovery, we need car retail to be in the vanguard."

Separately on Tuesday, the closely-watched IHS Markit/CIPS UK services purchasing managers' index plunged to 13.4 in April after an all-time low of 34.5 in March.

A PMI score below 50 indicates a contraction. "The services survey data was, quite frankly, appalling and knocked the pound in the immediate aftermath of the release but the currency has since rebounded," said Craig Erlam, analyst at Oanda trading group.

"The services sector is a hugely important part of the UK, representing around 80 percent of the economy," he said, adding that "hopes of a fast and strong recovery are fading fast".

The Department of Health on Monday said 28,734 people in Britain had died with coronavirus, almost on a par with Italy, the worst-hit country in Europe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UK car sales Coronavirus COVID19 Lockdown
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp