STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Yes Bank posts net loss of Rs 16,418.02 crore for fiscal year 2020

The bank attributed loss to worsening asset quality during FY20 as 63 per cent of its corporate investments have been declared non-performing investments.

Published: 07th May 2020 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Customers walking without cash in Yes Bank at Triplicane after the RBI placed restrictions on the private lender

Customers walking without cash in Yes Bank at Triplicane after the RBI placed restrictions on the private lender. (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

NEW DELHI: Crisis-hit Yes Bank has posted a net loss of Rs 16,418.02 crore in FY20, on account of shrinking loan book and high none performing assets as 63 per cent of its corporate investments have been declared non-performing investments. The bank had reported a profit of Rs 1,720.27 crore at the end of financial year 2018-19.

For the March quarter of FY20, the bank gained from income from write-down of additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds worth Rs 6,296.94 crore, after deducting taxes. This write down helped the bank post net profit of Rs 2,628.61 during the quarter ending March 31, against a net loss of Rs 1,506.64 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Yes Bank's Net Interest Income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, declined to Rs 6,805 crore during FY20, as compared to Rs 9,809 crore reported during the previous financial year.

Interest earned by the bank during FY20 stood at Rs 26,066.61 crore, as compared to 29,624.75 crore in FY19. YES Bank's operating profit declined to Rs 3,518 crore in FY20, from Rs 8,135 crore posted at the end of FY19. This was the first result after the RBI ordered restructuring of the bank.

The bank attributed loss to worsening asset quality during FY20 as 63 per cent of its corporate investments have been declared non-performing investments. Gross NPAs rose to Rs 32,877.59 crore, or 16.8 per cent of gross advances, during the fiscal under review, as compared to Rs 7,882.56 crore, in the previous financial year.

ALSO READ| ED files charge sheet against Rana Kapoor in Yes Bank case

Net NPAs grew Rs 8,623.78 crore, 5.03 per cent of net advances, crore during the fiscal 2019-20, from Rs 4,484.85 crore, 1.86 per cent of net advances reported during fiscal 2018-19. 

YES Bank's provisions and contingencies skyrocketed to Rs 32,758.43 crore during FY20, in comparison to Rs 5,777.56 crore seen during the previous fiscal. Meanwhile Enforcement Directorate had filed it's charge sheet against it's former promoter Rana Kapoor in the Mumbai Court.

The charges levelled against Rana Kapoor included kickbacks of more than Rs 5,500 crore, anomalies in distributing bank loans to corporate entities by misusing his official position, creating shell companies for laundering money, defaults, and creating tainted assets.

The over 10,000 pages chargesheet, named his wife, Bindu; three daughters Rakhee, Roshini, and Radha and three firms, Morgan Credits, RAB Enterprises (India), and Doit Urban Ventures, allegedly controlled by the family.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yes Bank Yes Bank loss Yes Bank FY20 performance
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp