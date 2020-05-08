STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Equity mutual funds inflows hit four-month low of Rs 6,108 crore in April

Overall, the mutual fund industry witnessed net inflows of Rs 45,999 crore across all segments, data by the Association of Mutual Funds in India showed on Friday.

Published: 08th May 2020 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Money, Rupee, notes, Rs, 500, 1000, 50, rupee notes

For representational purposes (Photo| Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Inflows into equity mutual funds dropped to a four-month low of Rs 6,108 crore in April as the broader market witnessed extreme volatility on concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Overall, the mutual fund industry witnessed net inflows of Rs 45,999 crore across all segments, data by the Association of Mutual Funds in India showed on Friday.

In comparison, an outflow of Rs 2.13 lakh crore was seen in March. As per the data, inflows into equity and equity-linked open ended schemes stood at Rs 6,213 crore, while an outflow of Rs 105 crore was seen from close ended funds, taking the net inflow to Rs 6,108 crore.

In March, such schemes attracted a net infusion of Rs 11,485 crore, which was the highest level in a year.

Prior to this, equity schemes saw an investment of Rs 10,760 crore in February, Rs 7,547 crore in January and Rs 4,432 crore in December.

Fears of deepening global slowdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdowns have spooked the markets globally, including in India.

Almost all the equity-oriented mutual fund categories registered net inflows last month. Large-cap, multi-cap and ELSS (equity linked savings schemes) saw inflows of Rs 1,691 crore, Rs 1,240 crore and Rs 752 crore respectively during the month under review.

In addition, mutual funds investing in fixed-income securities saw a net inflow of Rs 43,431 crore in April.

Among fixed-income securities, credit risk funds witnessed a pullout of Rs 19,239 crore. Besides, gold ETFs too saw an inflow of Rs 731 crore last month, after withdrawals of Rs 195 crore in March.

The assets under management of the 44-player mutual fund industry stood at Rs 23.93 lakh crore in April-end, from Rs 22.26 lakh crore in March-end.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Equity mutual funds
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp