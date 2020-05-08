STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Export ban a barrier as global demand for fancy masks up amid COVID-19

The exporters are in a fix about encashing the business opportunity as India has banned exports of masks to other countries.

Published: 08th May 2020 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 11:32 AM

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: While people are getting accustomed to carrying on life around a pandemic situation, the humble mask is all set to evolve as the latest fashion accessory. The mask has become an everyday wear, and is slowly becoming a glamorous addition to outfits.

Its importance can be gauged from the fact that garments manufacturers and exporters in Tirupur are flooded with enquiries and orders from overseas brands about manufacturing colour-coded masks along with garments. However, the exporters are in a fix about encashing the business opportunity as India has banned exports of masks to other countries.

“We are really concerned as different brands are interested in buying bulk t-shirts only with masks in matching colours. But, as mask exports are banned, we don’t know whether we can accept the orders or not. We have apprised the Union Ministry of Textiles about the problem and sought clarity as to what kind of masks has been banned exactly,” said Raja Shanmugam, president of Tirupur Exporters’ Association.

Shanmugam added that senior officials in the textiles ministry have assured to look into the issue after having a necessary discussion with the commerce ministry and Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

“Brands are adamant on procuring t-shirts and garments along with matching masks because it would not be viable for them to procure garments from us and masks from some other vendors. The confusion over mask exports can lead to losses as the orders can go to some other country,” said A Sivan, an exporter from Tirupur.

Notably, Tirupur in Tamil Nadu is one of the biggest textile hubs in India. Global brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Gap, H&M, Marks & Spencer, Diesel and FILA are major exporters of Tirupur’s cotton and knitwear garments.

Tirupur has resumed manufacturing activities with a minimum of 25 per cent of the workforce in their units from May 6.

