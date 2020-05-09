Hyundai rolls out 200 cars on first day of production post COVID lockdown 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hyundai Motor has rolled-out 200 cars on first day of production restarting at its plant at Sriperumbudur, Chennai.

The company said it commenced production on Friday ensuring 100 per cent social distancing compliance in accordance with standard operating procedure.

Hyundai insisted it is adhering to all the guidelines set by the State and Central Government and also practicing 360-degree safety – Care at workplace and Care at all times within the factory premises, a release added.

Hyundai like many other car companies had sold zero units in India in April when the lockdown was in place. It had however exported 1341 vehicles.