STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Jio offers new annual plans with cheaper and additional data for 'work-from-home' subscribers

The company has brought three new 'work-from-home' top-up plans that are available at the denominations of Rs 151 (30 GB), Rs 201 (40 GB) and Rs 251 (50 GB).

Published: 09th May 2020 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Jio

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio has come up with new top-up plans to support extra data usage at up to 75 per cent lower rates and also made annual recharge plans 33 per cent cheaper compared to rivals by enhancing data usage limit at 4G speed to 2 GB per day.

The company has brought three new "work-from-home" top-up plans that are available at the denominations of Rs 151 (30 GB), Rs 201 (40 GB) and Rs 251 (50 GB), which supplement usage once the daily limit is exhausted, as per the company's website.

With these plans, average data cost comes to about Rs 5 per GB.  Under the existing top-ups, which will continue, data on Jio network costs in the range of Rs 8.5 to Rs 21 per GB. Reliance Jio has revised the price for its annual plan to Rs 2,399 and enhance the daily data limit in the new plan to 2 GB.

ALSO READ| 3 deals in 3 weeks: Vista Equity now invests $1.5 billion in Reliance Jio

So, despite increase in value of the 365 days validity, the annual plan is 33 per cent cheaper than rivals due to extra data offered by it. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea offer similar annual plans for Rs 2,398 and Rs 2,399 respectively, with daily data limit of 1.5 GB at 4G speed.

The new plans from Jio comes at a time when companies have been pushing the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India and government to legally raise data prices by up to 5-10 times to address financial stress that some companies are facing.

Mobile subscribers get access to 4G data at a price as low as Rs 3.5 per GB but if the floor price is fixed as demanded by telecom operators, the mobile internet prices will rise 5-10 times from the current level.

Vodafone Idea has proposed that the minimum price of data should be fixed at Rs 35 per GB and Bharti Airtel has recommended a minimum price of Rs 30 per GB for low data users. Reliance Jio wants data prices to be hiked gradually to Rs 20 per GB.

In latest developments, Reliance Jio's parent firm Jio Platforms has raised Rs 60,596.37 crore in less than three weeks by selling a stake of around 13 per cent to Facebook, Silver Lake and Vista.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Reliance Jio Jio plans Jio recharge Jio WFH plans Jio 4G plans
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp