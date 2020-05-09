STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Makers of auto components fret over long closure of units

The sector has alleged that they have not been given permission to open, citing increased number of Covid-19 cases.

Published: 09th May 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

A worker monitors automatic copper wire unit at a plant

For representational purpose. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While the major automotive companies in Tamil Nadu have resumed operations, the auto component manufacturing units are a worried lot. They are yet to get a green signal from the government to start operations.

The micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) engaged in auto component manufacturing in and around Chennai have expressed resentment against the "inequitable way" in which industries have been permitted to resume functioning. The sector has alleged that they have not been given permission to open, citing increased number of Covid-19 cases. The move will make survival of the auto component sector in the state difficult.

"We have already suffered huge losses earlier due to the shifting from BS-IV to BS-VI models. We have been closed during the lockdown. The delay in opening our units will just add to our losses," said AN Sujeesh, president, Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Association. Ambattur is a major hub of auto component units.

Sujeesh further added that automotive companies have resumed operations and to avoid any disruption in supply chain, the companies are seeking to shift tools and moulds from these small units to other bigger units that are open for operations.

"If once tools are shifted from our units, we will never be able to get back our business. This will lead to loss of orders and difficulty in retaining existing clients," claimed Sujeesh.

Moreover, he added that the migrant labour workforce housed in the estate units have been waiting to restart work. The delay in opening their units will affect them badly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MSME Tamil Nadu
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp