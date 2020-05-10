STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Hero MotoCorp reopens 1,500 outlets, sells 10,000 bikes

The company, in a regulatory filing said since the resumption of retail services, 10,000 motorcycles and scooters had been sold.

Published: 10th May 2020 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Biker

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp said, here on Sunday, it had revived retail operations with re-opening of over 1,500 customer touch-points, including authorised dealers and service outlets, in the past few days.

The company, in a regulatory filing said since the resumption of retail services, 10,000 motorcycles and scooters had been sold. The reopened outlets contributed around 30 per cent of the company's domestic retail sales, it said.

"Keeping the safety and wellbeing of everyone as top priority, the company has issued a 'restart manual' to dealers, service centres and parts distributors," it said.

Hero MotoCorp started vehicle dispatches from manufacturing facilities for the current financial year (FY21) on May 7. All Hero MotoCorp manufacturing units across the globe had halted operations since March 22 as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.

"On May 4, Hero MotoCorp became the first two-wheeler manufacturer in the country to resume operations as it reopened three plants -- Dharuhera and Gurgaon in Haryana and Haridwar in Uttarakhand," it said.

Besides English and Hindi, the company has released the 'restart manual' in 10 regional languages. It has proved immensely helpful in rural and interior areas. The manual has a lot of visuals that accurately yet simplistically convey all crucial aspects to be followed.

Hero MotoCorp recently shared similar safety manuals with employees of its three manufacturing facilities. The manuals focused on safety and hygiene measures to be followed within the plant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hero Motorcorp
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp