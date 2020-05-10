STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NASSCOM task force: End-to-end COVID-19 platform developed for Telangana

Working closely with the state government, the platform developed by NASSCOM's Task Force with its various technology-led models, will assist the government in sustainable industry recovery.

NASSCOM

NASSCOM (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: IT industrys apex body Nasscom on Sunday said it has delivered an end-to-end COVID-19 platform to the Telangana government that brings together solutions from multiple technology leaders and delivers more than 100 dashboards, across 30 plus government and public datasets, with hundreds of thousands of data points.

Working closely with the state government, the platform developed by NASSCOM's Task Force with its various technology-led models, will assist the government in sustainable industry recovery and will help them in making an informed decision in managing lockdown and phased release across the state.

According to Nasscom, the IT industry has time and again show its commitment to helping India and even more so through these exceptional times, by assembling the greatest tech minds in the country to collaborate and develop solutions.

"India has the capacity to quickly develop tech solutions for the post-lockdown world and we are glad that NASSCOM taskforce has collaborated with Government of Telangana and prepared an end to end COVID platform to manage the crisis," KT Rama Rao, Minister of IT, Telangana, said in a statement.

As part of the platform, NASSCOM Taskforce has developed a COVID-19 India 'Vulnerability Map', which will provide real-time streaming of data about the Pandemic, across regions and states in the country.

The platform will source data from public sources that includes select social channels, websites, blogs, forums and public data sets to create actionable reporting dashboards and will allow the government to project insights sourced from the information with public datasets display on command centre screens.

The external citizen-facing dashboard will allow the government to project critical information to the public for transparency, awareness, and guidance.

In addition to the above tech solutions, NASSCOM Task Force will continue its work on the T-COVID app and track align the same with the government's Aarogya Setu app.

NASSCOM Telangana nasscom KT Rama Rao COVID-19
Coronavirus
