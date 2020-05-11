STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Finance Minister Sitharaman's meeting with heads of public sector banks deferred

The meeting, to be held via video-conferencing, was to discuss various issues, including credit offtake, as part of efforts to prop up the economy hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

Published: 11th May 2020 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at her office during the 20th day of COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at her office during the 20th day of COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The review meeting of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with CEOs of public sector banks (PSBs) scheduled for Monday has been postponed.

According to sources, the meeting has been deferred and the new date will be informed shortly.

The meeting, to be held via video-conferencing, was to discuss various issues, including credit offtake, as part of efforts to prop up the economy hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

The agenda also included taking stock of interest rate transmission to borrowers by banks and progress on moratorium on loan repayments.

The RBI had on March 27 slashed the benchmark interest rate by a massive 75 basis points and also announced a three-month moratorium to be given by banks to provide relief to borrowers whose income has been hit due to the lockdown.

Earlier this month, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das held a meeting with heads of both public and private sector banks to take stock of the economic situation and review implementation of various measures announced by the central bank.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman public sector banks PSB COVID 19 crisis Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp