Garment Mantra Lifestyle forays into production of PPE kits; to make 1 lakh face masks per day

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Garment Mantra Lifestyle on Monday said it has forayed into production of cotton personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and face masks in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have started production of face masks along with cotton PPE kits to cover full body to help the country fight against this pandemic and restrict the damage from the deadly virus," the company said in a filing to BSE.

The company is expecting to ramp up the production of masks up to one lakh pieces per day in the near term, it said.

"We have different type of products specially designed for every type of user like kids, ladies and for youth as well. Our aim is to make available this product for every household of our country through our existing wholesale network spread across the country," it said.

The company said it has been in the business of garments and cotton fabric since the past two decades.