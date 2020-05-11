Google appoints ex-Microsoft executive for cloud business in India

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Google Cloud on Monday said it has appointed former Microsoft executive Anil Bhansali as Vice President of Engineering in India.

He will coordinate all software development support efforts for Google Cloud in the country, according to a company statement.

He is joining Google Cloud from Microsoft where he was Corporate Vice President of their Azure cloud division and site leader for their research and development team in India, it added.

During his 28-year career in Microsoft, he led engineering efforts across the company's Office, Search, and Windows divisions.

"Anil Bhansali has joined Google Cloud to help grow and scale our software development support efforts in India so we can continue expanding and advancing Google Cloud services," Amit Zavery, Vice President of Engineering at Google LLC, said.