Hero Cycles resumes operations with 30 per cent production

With an aim to achieve a quick recovery in demand, Hero Cycles is seeking to quickly smoothen the logistics governing its supply chain network disrupted due to the prolonged lockdown.

Published: 11th May 2020 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Hero Cycles

Hero Cycles. (Facebook/Hero Cycles)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Bicycle major Hero Cycles has resumed production at 30 per cent of its capacity, a company statement said on Monday.

The company has reopened its manufacturing facilities at Ludhiana in Punjab and Bihta in Bihar on May 4 as per the standard operating procedure laid down by the respective local administrations, it said.

The organisation also opened its corporate office with a curtailed workforce as required by the guidelines. A total of 800 employees resumed work at Hero Cycles manufacturing unit and corporate office this past week.

"Within a week of reopening the factories, the manufacturing units have resumed production up to 30 per cent capacity to ensure the supply remains adequate to meet the expected surge in demand. Hero Cycles is targeting a quick recovery as almost 500 cycles and e-cycle retailers have already reopened their outlets across the country," it said.

With an aim to achieve a quick recovery in demand, Hero Cycles is seeking to quickly smoothen the logistics governing its supply chain network disrupted due to the prolonged lockdown.

The company also used the first-week post lockdown to put in place a set of best practices as part of coronavirus infection control measures. These include maintaining effective distance between workers, minimizing the need for man-to-man contact, and regular sanitization of facilities.

Pankaj M Munjal, Chairman and MD, HMC, Hero Motors Company, said: "While the lockdowns are being lifted gradually, the threat of the disease's spread is still high and this necessitates adherence to social distancing. In such circumstances, people across the world are preferring bicycles rather than use crowded public transport. The WHO has also advised people to cycle and walk as much as possible as a containment measure against the disease."

He further said that the company is also expecting a rise in demand for cycles, including e-cycles and premium bikes, over the next few weeks.

"In fact, the first trucks from both our factories have already left to address the pent-up demand both in urban centres and rural India," Munjal said.

