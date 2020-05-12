STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

China exempts more US goods from tariffs as coronavirus hits economy

US President Donald Trump on Monday ruled out renegotiating that deal, when asked about reports that China was looking to reopen talks.

Published: 12th May 2020 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

US China flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

BEIJING: China on Tuesday released a list of 79 items from the United States that will be exempted from trade war tariffs, a day after the US ruled out renegotiating their earlier trade deal.

The list of goods, posted online by the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council, includes medical disinfectant, rare-earth metal ores, and some silicon wafers used in the electronics industry.

They will be exempted from retaliatory tariffs for a year from May 19, and tariffs that have been levied can be returned, the council said.

It did not say how much of these products were imported by China last year. China had earlier announced one-year exemptions beginning on February 28 involving 65 products from the United States, including aircraft parts and medical equipment.

The moves come as China grapples with supply-chain disruptions and other economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused already fraught tensions with the United States to spike.

The two sides have traded accusations over the coronavirus response, raising questions over the fate of a partial trade deal inked in January that had marked a truce in their bruising economic war.

US President Donald Trump on Monday ruled out renegotiating that deal, when asked about reports that China was looking to reopen talks.

Under the deal, the Trump administration agreed to postpone any further tariff increases, while China promised a $200-billion increase over two years in its purchases of US products compared to the 2017 levels.

Last Friday, Vice Premier Liu He, who had led China's negotiations, spoke by phone with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and confirmed that both sides agreed to implementing the first phase of the deal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID19 Lockdown Pandemic
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp