Glenmark initiates Phase 3 clinical trials on Favipiravir to check efficacy on COVID-19 patients

The company said it aims to launch a treatment for COVID-19 patients as soon as possible and control the spread of the pandemic.

Published: 12th May 2020 12:00 PM

coronavirus testing

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has initiated Phase 3 clinical trials on antiviral drug Favipiravir to check its efficacy on COVID-19 patients in India.

The Mumbai-based company had received approval from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) last month to conduct clinical trials of Favipiravir antiviral tablets for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is the first company in the country to initiate Phase 3 clinical trials on Favipiravir for COVID-19 patients in India, it said in a statement.

Clinical trials have commenced and over ten leading government and private hospitals are being enrolled for the study, it added. Glenmark estimates study completion by July/August 2020, it said.

As per the approved clinical trial protocol, 150 subjects with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms will be randomised in the study in a 1:1 ratio to Favipiravir with standard supportive care or standalone standard supportive care.

Treatment duration is a maximum of 14 days and the total study duration will be a maximum of 28 days from randomisation.

"Several health and medical experts, both in and outside of Glenmark are eager to see the effect that Favipiravir has on COVID-19 cases.

We believe the study results will be significant as there is currently no effective treatment for the virus," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Vice President & Head Clinical Development, Global Specialty/Branded Portfolio Monika Tandon said.

The data we get from these trials will point us in a clearer direction with regard to COVID-19 treatment and management, she added.

Favipiravir, which is a generic version of Japan-based Fujifilm Toyama Chemical's Avigan, has demonstrated activity against influenza viruses and has been approved in Japan for the treatment of novel influenza virus infections.

Coronavirus
