Honda partially resumes retail, post-sales operations

Published: 12th May 2020 07:30 PM

Japanese automaker Honda Motor. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Tuesday said 155 company dealer outlets have resumed operations across the country after getting necessary approvals from the local authorities.

The automaker, which sells models like City and Amaze, said the outlets have started opening in a phased manner after significant easing of restrictions on economic activities by the government last week.

"Ensuring safety for everyone is paramount to us, for which we and our dealers partners are taking all measures of sanitisation, safety and distancing at both showroom and workshops," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Rajesh Goel said in a statement.

The company would like to assure customers that its dealerships are geared up to welcome them and provide a safe, secure and contactless environment during their visit, he added.

"With the gradual opening of dealerships in coming days, our objective is to reignite the joy of buying for our customers at a time when personal mobility will gain extreme significance," Goel said.

The dealerships will focus on servicing vehicles being used by essential service staff like doctors and also take care of vehicles which have developed faults, he added.

The company said the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the dealerships includes preparation before restart of operations in terms of facility readiness, equipment fitness check, and availability of personal protective and sanitisation equipment.

Once the operation starts, there is heightened focus on contactless customer experience with extensive use of digitalised mediums for product explanation and online means of communication for all sales and service needs, it added.

