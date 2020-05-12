STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

NRIDA direction provides hope to Tamil Nadu coir makers

Coir Geotextile is a material made from coconut fibre possessing high tensile strength.

Published: 12th May 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

A coir mat factory in Kerala (Photo | File)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The coir manufacturers and exporters in Tamil Nadu are hopeful of a better future after National Rural Infrastructure Development Agency directed that at least 5 per cent of roads sanctioned under the PMGSY-III should be built using Coir Geotextile in coir-producing states. The state’s coir sector is badly hit after the pandemic, with massive cancellation of export orders.

“We had appealed to the Centre to support us in value addition of our products as it was the only way out for survival. We are happy that it has paid heed to our appeals,” said SK Gowthaman, Coir Board member, and president of Coimbatore District Coir Fibre and Allied Products Manufacturers Association.

Coir Geotextile is a material made from coconut fibre possessing high tensile strength. The Coir Board has signed an MoU with IIT-Madras to set up a Centre of Excellence to provide the technical knowhow for coir manufacturers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coir Tamil Nadu
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp