NRIDA direction provides hope to Tamil Nadu coir makers

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The coir manufacturers and exporters in Tamil Nadu are hopeful of a better future after National Rural Infrastructure Development Agency directed that at least 5 per cent of roads sanctioned under the PMGSY-III should be built using Coir Geotextile in coir-producing states. The state’s coir sector is badly hit after the pandemic, with massive cancellation of export orders.

“We had appealed to the Centre to support us in value addition of our products as it was the only way out for survival. We are happy that it has paid heed to our appeals,” said SK Gowthaman, Coir Board member, and president of Coimbatore District Coir Fibre and Allied Products Manufacturers Association.

Coir Geotextile is a material made from coconut fibre possessing high tensile strength. The Coir Board has signed an MoU with IIT-Madras to set up a Centre of Excellence to provide the technical knowhow for coir manufacturers.