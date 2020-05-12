STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rs 4000 crore and counting: Ice cream industry faces meltdown as lockdown eats into sales

Seeking relief on various challenges, the Indian Ice-cream Manufacturers Association (IICMA) has written to both the central and the state governments.

Published: 12th May 2020 11:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

Ice cream

For representational purposes

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ice-cream companies are headed for a washout this year even as the summer of 2020 in India is predicted to be a scorcher.

For ice-cream makers like Amul, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Vadilal, Havmor and Mother Dairy, the April-June period contributes to about 40-45 per cent of their annual revenues. With a large part of the season already gone and no demand revival in sight, the industry is staring at a cumulative loss of around Rs. 4,000 crore, companies estimate.

"It's unfortunate that both lockdown and the summer season have rammed into each other. As the nationwide lockdown was imposed right at the beginning of the season, we have reported NIL sales. For a summer brand like ours, we expect the Covid-19 crisis will have a deeper impact on the business," said Anindya Dutta, MD, Havmor Ice-cream.

Apart from subdued demand during the peak summer months, the industry is also reeling under financial burden as companies are obligated to pay wages, electricity bills, interest payments and other fixed expenses at a time when production and sales have come to a halt.

Seeking relief on various challenges, the Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association (IICMA) has written to both the central and the state governments.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

The association has sought "50 per cent waiver on electricity bills of ice cream manufacturers and cold storage units from March-July 2020" to tide through these tough times.

HUL, the makers of Kwality, Magnum and Cornetto ice cream brands, has also witnessed a sharp decline in business since mid of March-20. In an analysis call, the management of the company said it expects further decline in its ice-cream business as out of home consumption is likely to remain muted in the near future.

For Mother Dairy, demand seems to be steady in its milk booths. "In our case, more than 25 per cent of the ice cream business comes from the milk booths and we are not seeing any drop in demand from these stores. However, closure of general trade and vending carts have been a dampener," said a company spokesperson.

R S Sodhi, the managing director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), which markets products under the brand Amul, had also said that the demand for ice-cream has fallen sharply by 85 per cent during the March-April period. He, however, expects consumption to pick-up as more and more shops open across the nation.

Companies are also refraining from expansion as it means additional costs. "New retailers, new deep freezers etc also add to cost," said a company executive, adding that as it is ice cream makers are operating on wafer-thin margins.

Margins in the ice cream category hovers around four per cent, the person said, with rise in prices of raw materials margins are under further stress.

The companies, however, are working on aligning their supply chains and aggressively investing in building distribution.

For instance, HUL plans to list more of its ice cream push carts on Swiggy, while Havmor has partnered with online food delivery platforms like Zomato and Dunzo to deliver ice-creams in a bid to boost in-house consumption and, in turn, rev up sales.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ice cream Ice cream industry lockdown Coronavirus COVID 19 cases Amul
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp