STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex drops 190 points; RIL tanks over 6 per cent

After plunging over 716 points during the day, the 30-share index pared some losses but still settled 190.10 points or 0.60 per cent lower at 31,371.12.

Published: 12th May 2020 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex, Stocks, Share markets, Decline

Representational image. (File photo| IANS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex slipped over 190 points on Tuesday, dragged by a massive loss in index heavyweight Reliance Industries amid weak cues from Asian peers as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections spooked global investors.

After plunging over 716 points during the day, the 30-share index pared some losses but still settled 190.10 points or 0.60 per cent lower at 31,371.12.

Similarly, NSE Nifty declined 42.65 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 9,196.55. Reliance Industries was the top loser in the Sensex pack, plunging over 6 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, HUL, HDFC Bank and ONGC.

On the other hand, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, ITC and IndusInd Bank and PowerGrid were among the top gainers.

According to traders, weak cues from global markets on fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections spooked investors across Asia.

After weeks of no new cases, Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the outbreak first emerged, reported six new infections in two days and South Korea announced its biggest spike in new cases in more than a month.

Following the reports, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul finished in the red. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in early deals.

In India, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,293 and the number of cases climbed to 70,756 on Tuesday, according to the health ministry.

Globally, the number of cases linked to the disease has crossed 41.77 lakh and the death toll has topped 2.86 lakh.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 1.69 per cent higher at USD 30.13 per barrel. On the currency front, the rupee surged 22 paise to provisionally close at 75.51 against the US dollar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sensex BSE nse NIFTY Stocks
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp