Skoda Auto Volkswagen employees donate day's salary to support fight against COVID-19

The amount raised by the employees is in addition to Rs 1 crore, which was donated by the company earlier.

Published: 12th May 2020 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

A young visitor to the Express Auto Expo clicks a snap of Skoda Rapid.

For representational purpose. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Skoda Auto Volkswagen India on Tuesday said its employees have contributed their one-day salary to combat coronavirus pandemic.

The company's employees, supported by the labour unions in Pune and Aurangabad, have contributed a day's salary to raise over Rs 1.2 crore, the automaker said in a statement.

The collected amount will fund 15 full featured ventilators, 15 monitors and 3,750 PPE kits for COVID-19 hospitals in Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad, it added.

The amount raised by the employees is in addition to Rs 1 crore, which was donated by the company earlier.

The company said it has distributed 21 tonnes of dry ration to needy families in Khed and Bhosari villages in Maharashtra and has also donated additional essential medicines to Sassoon General Hospital (Pune) worth Rs 22.34 lakhs.

The company's engineers are closely working with global experts to manufacture continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, automatic AMBU (artificial manual breathing unit) bags, intubation boxes and retro fitted filtered oxygen masks to aid healthcare providers treating COVID-19 patients, it added.

