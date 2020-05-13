Half in capacity, but automobile showrooms are up and running

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After more than a month and a half, almost all the major automakers in India have their dealer showrooms opened in limited capacities. India had relaxed lockdown norms on May 4, following which OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and component makers started resuming operations at factories and opened retail outlets in green and orange zones.

Going ahead, automakers will open more showrooms as the government has already hinted lifting more restrictions and boosting economy with Rs 20 lakh crore package. Honda Cars India (HCIL) on Tuesday announced that 155 dealership facilities, including 118 showrooms, have reopened so far across the country, after getting necessary approvals from local authorities.

Two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto too said it commenced reopening of dealerships and service centres in various parts of the country, following relaxation of norms on May 4.

Rajesh Goel, director (sales and marketing) at HCIL, said, “With gradual opening of dealerships in the coming days, we would reignite the joy of buying for our customers at a time when personal mobility will gain extreme significance. The dealerships will increasingly be able to focus on servicing vehicles being used by those employed in essential services, such as doctors, and also to service vehicle breakdowns.”

Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai Motor India and Hero MotoCorp have also started dispatching vehicles.

Hero MotoCorp has commenced retail operations by reopening more than 1,500 customer touch points that contribute to around 30 per cent of its domestic retail sales.

The firm recently said it sold 10,000 units of motorcycles and scooters in a few days. Maruti has allowed 600 of their dealers to open showrooms. According to reports, the carmaker has so far delivered 1,600 cars since reopening of the showrooms.

Pinning hopes on aversion to public transport

Automakers are pinning hopes that demand for personal vehicles would go post the Covid-19 lockdown era, as commuters would prefer to avoid public transport. A global survey conducted by Capgemini Research Institute said that about 57 per cent of the consumer respondents from India are considering buying a car this year.