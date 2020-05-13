STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Half in capacity, but automobile showrooms are up and running

Hero MotoCorp has commenced retail operations by reopening more than 1,500 customer touch points that contribute to around 30 per cent of its domestic retail sales.

Published: 13th May 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Honda, cars

Japanese automaker Honda Motor. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After more than a month and a half, almost all the major automakers in India have their dealer showrooms opened in limited capacities. India had relaxed lockdown norms on May 4, following which OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and component makers started resuming operations at factories and opened retail outlets in green and orange zones.

Going ahead, automakers will open more showrooms as the government has already hinted lifting more restrictions and boosting economy with Rs 20 lakh crore package. Honda Cars India (HCIL) on Tuesday announced that 155 dealership facilities, including 118 showrooms, have reopened so far across the country, after getting necessary approvals from local authorities.

Two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto too said it commenced reopening of dealerships and service centres in various parts of the country, following relaxation of norms on May 4.

Rajesh Goel, director (sales and marketing) at HCIL, said, “With gradual opening of dealerships in the coming days, we would reignite the joy of buying for our customers at a time when personal mobility will gain extreme significance. The dealerships will increasingly be able to focus on servicing vehicles being used by those employed in essential services, such as doctors, and also to service vehicle breakdowns.”
Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai Motor India and Hero MotoCorp have also started dispatching vehicles.

Hero MotoCorp has commenced retail operations by reopening more than 1,500 customer touch points that contribute to around 30 per cent of its domestic retail sales.

The firm recently said it sold 10,000 units of motorcycles and scooters in a few days. Maruti has allowed 600 of their dealers to open showrooms. According to reports, the carmaker has so far delivered 1,600 cars since reopening of the showrooms.

Pinning hopes on aversion to public transport

Automakers are pinning hopes that demand for personal vehicles would go post the Covid-19 lockdown era, as commuters would prefer to avoid public transport. A global survey conducted by Capgemini Research Institute said that about 57 per cent of the consumer respondents from India are considering buying a car this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
HCIL Automobile Honda Cars
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp