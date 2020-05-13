STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jet Airways shares jump over 4 per cent

The company's shares gained 4.42 per cent to Rs 21.25 on the BSE. On the NSE, it jumped 4.41 per cent to Rs 21.30.

Jet Airways aircraft are seen parked on the tarmac at Chattrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Jet Airways jumped over 4 per cent after its insolvency resolution professional on Wednesday invited fresh expressions of interest for the grounded airline.

Jet Airways' insolvency resolution professional on Wednesday invited fresh expressions of interest (EoI) for the grounded airline. This is the fourth time that EoI has been invited for Jet Airways, which was shuttered last year.

The last date for submission of bid documents is May 28 and the final list of prospective resolution applicants will be issued on June 10, as per a public document.

