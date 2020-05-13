PSBs disburse loans worth Rs 5.95 lakh crore in last 2 months

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Public sector banks (PSBs) have sanctioned loans worth Rs 5.95 lakh crore in the last two months to various sectors, including MSMEs, agriculture and corporates, according to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Of this, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have received Rs 1.18 lakh crore from State-run banks between March 1 and May 8 she added.

“PSBs sanctioned loans worth Rs 5.95 lakh crore for more than 46.74 lakh accounts from the MSME, retail, agriculture and corporate sectors between March 1 and May 8, 2020. Total financing worth Rs 1.18 lakh crore was provided to NBFCs,” Sitharaman said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Similarly, between March 20 and May 8, State-run lenders contacted 97 per cent of borrowers eligible for emergency credit lines and working capital enhancements, and sanctioned loans worth Rs 65,879 crore, up from the Rs 26,500 crore sanctioned as on May 4, she added.

The data comes hours after MSME minister Nitin Gadkari stressed the need for financial relief for the sector, which employs over 11 million. “We have sent recommendations for a relief package to the Finance Minister and Prime Minister and I hope it will be announced soon. We will try to give relief to the extent possible,” Gadkari said speaking at an event on Monday. He added that the proposed financial relief package will help MSMEs tide over current liquidity and cash flow challenges due to Covid-19 lockdown.

He stated that MSMEs were facing hardships with at least 20,000-22,000 cases of dues pending with government buyers for 3-4 months. “As per my estimates, big industrialists, state governments and Central government undertakings owe Rs 5.5-6 lakh crore to small industries,” he was quoted earlier.

With the lockdown coming into effect from March 25, State-owned banks opened an additional line of credit of 10 per cent of the existing fund based on working capital limits, subject to a maximum of Rs 200 crore.