Sensex zooms 1474 points on the back of PM Modi's stimulus package 

13th May 2020

sensex, BSE, NSE, Stock market

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By UNI

MUMBAI: The benchmark index of Bombay Stock Exchange on Wednesday spurted by 1,474 points to open at 32,841.87 following an announcement of a Rs 20-trillion stimulus package by the PM Narendra Modi to start the battered economy.

The nifty of national stock exchange too jumped by 388 points to 9,584.20. The nifty registered intraday high and low at 9,589.50 and 9,387.75 points, respectively.

The Sensex registered intraday high and low at 32,845.48 and 32,110.55 points, respectively. The mid-cap was up by 1.10 pc and small-cap by 1.47 pc. The sectoral indices include, Bankex, Capital Goods, Finance, Industrials and Materials boosted the market.

In scrips, ICICI Bank, L& T, HeroMoto corp, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance surged. In 30 scrips, 26 advanced and 4 declined.

The gainers were ICICI Bank by 6.43 pc to Rs 342.05, L & T by 5.94 pc to Rs 863.20, HeroMoto corp by 5.15 pc to Rs 2221.70, Axis Bank by 5.12 pc to Rs 406.50 and Bajaj finance by 5 pc to Rs 2174.50.

Maruti Suzuki India gained 6 per cent ahead of its March quarter results. Vedanta hit 10 per cent upper circuit after promoter Anil Agarwal announced intention to take the firm private by buying out shares held by the public.

Maruti Suzuki and nine other firms are slated to report their March quarter results today. India's largest carmaker's profit could fall up to 40 per cent on a year-on-year basis, while revenue decline could be in early teens, led largely by sharp fall in volumes.

In the US, the Dow Jones fell 1.89 per cent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.05 per cent and 2.06 per cent, respectively.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 slipped 1.26 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei fell 0.05 per cent on concerns of the second wave of coronavirus.

