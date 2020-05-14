STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Nirav Modi extradition case in UK adjourned until September

The judge allowed the additional evidence to be introduced but agreed that Modi's defence team would require enough time to digest them.

Published: 14th May 2020 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Nirav Modi in UK

Nirav Modi in UK.

By PTI

LONDON: The UK court hearing the extradition case of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to an estimated USD 2 billion, on Thursday adjourned the trial to be resumed from September 7.

District Judge Samuel Goozee, presiding over the trial at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, set June 11 as the date for the 49-year-old diamond merchant to be produced via videolink from Wandsworth Prison in south-west London for his 28-day call-over remand hearing, with the case itself set for a case management hearing at the end of August.

I hope Mr Modi by the time we get to September, the current restrictions on movement from prisons have been eased and you can be in court in person to follow the proceedings, the judge told Modi, at the end of a four-day partial hearing of the case.

READ| Congress trying its best to save Nirav Modi: BJP

The situation is being kept under constant review as we react to the current pandemic, he said, in reference to the partly remote setting in which the case was heard this week due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The first part of the case focused on establishing a prima facie case against Modi but the schedule had to be re-timetabled as the government of India submitted a further set of documents as corroboratory evidence on Wednesday.

The judge allowed the additional evidence to be introduced but agreed that Modi's defence team would require enough time to digest them.

Therefore, a hearing already planned to deal with a second extradition request, made by the Indian authorities and certified by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel earlier this year on two additional charges of "causing the disappearance of evidence" and intimidating witnesses or criminal intimidation to cause death, has been effectively extended to conclude the prima facie case arguments.

The judge has already indicated that the two requests are inextricably linked and therefore he would be handing down an overall judgment at the conclusion of the second hearing, expected to be held between September 7 and 11.

On Thursday, Modi's barrister Clare Montgomery deposed a gems expert, Dr Richard Taylor, as a defence witness who spoke at length about the nitty-gritties of the diamond trade and how the Nirav Modi brand was well-known around the world.

The industry relies on sending out high-value product to companies and to do that they require trust and confidence, he said, in an attempt to establish Modi's credibility in the business.

"India is the largest and most important centre of diamond cutting it was a very significant trend that he [Modi] was part of, he added.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), arguing on behalf of the Indian government, cross-examined him to try and establish that the process of dismantling diamonds or pearls from jewellery as part of an everlasting cycle with no outward sales was not a commercially sound practice.

His witness statement follows that of Thierry Fritsch, a high-end French jewellery expert, and Justice Abhay Thipsay from India during the course of the week.

Modi has been following the court proceedings via videolink from a room at Wandsworth Prison, where he has been lodged since his arrest in March last year.

Dressed in formals, he can be seen listening carefully and occasionally making notes as he refers to papers on a desk.

He has made repeated attempts at bail over the past year, each of which were turned down as he is deemed a flight risk.

The jeweller was arrested on March 19, 2019, on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard.

The charges against the diamond merchant centre around his firms Diamonds R Us, Solar Exports and Stellar Diamonds making fraudulent use of a credit facility offered by the Punjab National Bank (PNB), known as letters of undertaking (LoUs).

According to the Indian government's case, a number of PNB staff conspired with Modi to ensure LoUs were issued to these companies without ensuring they were subject to the required credit check, without recording the issuance of the LoUs and without charging the required commission upon the transactions.

This resulted in a fraud amounting to nearly USD 2 billion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UK court Nirav Modi
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp