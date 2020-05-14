STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee settles 10 paise lower at 75.56 against US dollar

The local unit opened weak at 75.57, and finally settled at 75.56 against the US dollar, down 10 paise over its previous close.

Published: 14th May 2020 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Indian currency, rupees, INR, money

For representational purposes ( File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee slipped 10 paise to close at 75.56 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking weak domestic equities.

Forex traders said market participants were concerned about the fiscal deficit concerns over the Rs 20-lakh-crore economic stimulus package as there is still no clarity on how the package would be financed.

Moreover, investors are concerned over foreign fund outflows and the impact of coronavirus cases on the economy.

The local unit opened weak at 75.57, and finally settled at 75.56 against the US dollar, down 10 paise over its previous close.

It had settled at 75.46 against the US dollar on Wednesday. Domestic bourses were trading on a negative note with the benchmark Sensex falling 898.94 points to 31,109.67 and the broader Nifty down 228.15 points at 9,155.40.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market, as they sold equity shares worth Rs 283.43 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

In India, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,549 and the number of cases climbed to 78,003, according to the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the number of cases around the world linked to the disease has crossed over 43.60 lakh and the death toll has topped 2.97 lakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rupee COVID19 Coronavirus Lockdown
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp