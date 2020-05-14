STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex slumps over 600 points in early trade; Nifty below 9,300

After touching a low of 31,344.50, the 30-share index pared some early losses to trade 410.12 points or 1.28 per cent lower at 31,598.49.

Published: 14th May 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, Bombay Stock Exchange, NSE, Nifty

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex slumped over 600 points in opening session on Thursday dragged by losses in index heavyweights Infosys, HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank amid weak cues from global markets.

Further, investors are weighing Finance Minster Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of the first set of components of the Rs 20-lakh-crore COVID-19 economic stimulus package, analysts said.

Markets are disappointed because the immediate spend out of the big government fiscal stimulus is relatively small, and there are doubts on whether economic growth will revive soon and in proportion to the large size of the stimulus, they noted.

After touching a low of 31,344.50, the 30-share index pared some early losses to trade 410.12 points or 1.28 per cent lower at 31,598.49.

Similarly, NSE Nifty tumbled 115.55 points, or 1.23 per cent, to 9,268. NTPC was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, cracking around 4 per cent, followed by Infosys, PowerGrid, Tech Mahindra, M&M, IndusInd Bank and ONGC.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma and UltraTech Cement were trading with gains.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 637.49 points or 2.03 per cent higher at 32,008.61, while the broader Nifty jumped 187 points, or 2.03 per cent, to finish at 9,383.55.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 283.43 crore in the capital market on Wednesday, provisional exchange data showed.

According to Gaurav Dua, Sr VP, Head Capital Market Strategy and Investments, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, equity markets are expected to appreciate the measures and not celebrate it with a big surge due to two key uncertainties - mechanism to fund the relief package, and quantum of immediate outflow from the government coffers.

Meanwhile, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with losses after the World Health Organization warned that the virus "may never go away".

On top of that, US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell warned of a "highly uncertain" outlook for the world's top economy.

On Wall Street, stock exchanges settled on a negative note in overnight trade. International oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading flat at USD 29.19 per barrel.

In India, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,549 and the number of cases climbed to 78,003, according to the health ministry.

Globally, the number of cases linked to the disease has crossed 43.47 lakh and the death toll has topped 2.97 lakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE Nifty
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp