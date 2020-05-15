Banks get king-sized role in Modi stimulus rollout

Sunitha Natti By

HYDERABAD: India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat programme is being crowd sourced from banks, literally.

According to estimates, just about 1 per cent of the total Rs 20 lakh crore economic package will be borne by the government directly with banks taking much of the heavy lifting.

Of the Rs 16 lakh crore worth relief announced till Thursday, the cumulative fiscal impact is only Rs 1.6 lakh crore or 0.6 per cent of the GDP, according to estimates by rating agencies.

Similarly, of Wednesday’s Rs 5.94 lakh crore relief measures for MSMEs, NBFCs and discoms, the actual fiscal stimulus is nothing but pin money at Rs 16,500 crore. The rest comprises credit guarantees and liquidity support, which comes from lenders.

Likewise, of Thursday’s Rs 3.16 lakh crore worth measures, a mere Rs 5,000 crore is via direct government funding.

Trouble shared is trouble halved, but banks are suffering from decision-fatigue to sanction loans, and are instead preferring to sit on cash (over Rs 8 lakh crore is parked with RBI).

Plus, much depends on the concessional interest rates for say discoms, plus the viability of businesses that makes the economic package a success.

Still, some believe the measures could improve the effectiveness of lower interest rates and higher liquidity injected by RBI. “Banks’ risk appetite in executing these decisions will be critical in determining their success rate,” noted Anubhuti Sahay, Head, South Asia Economic Research, Standard Chartered Bank, India.

Experts say credit guarantees to MSME loans are beneficial to banks and could give an immediate credit boost. “As lenders will get 100 per cent credit guarantee on principal and interest which will save capital of around Rs 25,000-30,000 crore for banks (zero risk weights) and increase in credit disbursal which will translate into a direct credit growth of 20 per cent to eligible accounts,” said Sowmya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI, adding that as of March, outstanding loans of MSMEs stood at Rs 14 lakh crore.

