STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19: Focus shifts to 'structural reforms' in fourth tranche of economic package

The coal-based methane gas reserves will also be auctioned and incentives will be provided for the conversion of coal into gas.

Published: 16th May 2020 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo|EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of the fourth tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman focused on structural reforms in eight sectors including coal, mining, aviation and defence, which she claimed will fast-track investment in these sectors and will create jobs.

The move included allowing the private sector in commercial coal mining, easing of limits on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in defence manufacturing, privatization of six more airports, opening up of more air space and allowing private players in the Space sector.

While many reforms were already in the pipeline or under consideration, the government assured that they will now happen immediately and on a priority basis.

"Government will fast-track investment clearance through an empowered group of secretaries," Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Coal Mining

The Finance Minister permitted commercial mining of coal to remove governmental monopoly in the sector and announced Rs 50,000-crore for the development of coal-related infrastructure.

The Minister said nearly 50 blocks would be offered for auction immediately and in a departure from the tradition, there will no eligibility conditions, only upfront payment with a ceiling.

The coal-based methane gas reserves will also be auctioned and incentives will be provided for the conversion of coal into gas.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

Sitharaman also announced structural reforms in the mining of minerals through the introduction of a seamless composite exploration-cum-mining-cum-production regime under which 500 mining blocks would be auctioned.

 Also, the government proposed a joint auction of bauxite and coal mineral blocks removal of the distinction between captive and non-captive mines to allow the transfer of mining leases and the sale of surplus unused minerals, which will lead to better efficiency in mining and production.

The government also announced that foreign investors would be allowed to own up to a 74 per cent stake in defence manufacturing ventures under the automatic route, up from the current 49 per cent limit, subject to security clearance norms. To improve autonomy, accountability, and efficiency in ordnance supplies, the government will Corporatise Ordnance Factory Board and it which will ultimately lead to listing on domestic stock exchanges - the move was already announced last year.

Aviation sector

In the aviation sector, as six airports are already on bid, six more airports will be bid out for operation and maintenance on public-private partnership (PPP) basis. The government will also open more air space, which will help airlines save Rs 1,000 crore in flying costs through reduced flying time and lower fuel consumption.

The government also announced to privatize Power distribution companies in union territories.

The government also proposed to allow private sectors in the space sector which includes giving them access to ISRO facilities, participation in future projects for planetary exploration and outer space travel.

"The announcements give shape to the Prime Minister’s vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat for localised manufacturing, reducing imports and boosting employment," Chardrajit Banerjee, Secretary-General CII said.

In her last three media address, she has announced measures targeted at farmers, migrant labourers, small businesses, urban poor and shadow banks.

The fifth and last tranche of the economic package will be released on Sunday at 11 in the morning.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman coal mining private airports space sector Defence manufacturing privatisation lockdown Coronavirus COVID 19 relief pachage Economy
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp