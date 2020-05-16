STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Do you know what were the most Googled recipes during lockdown?

According to the company, the most searched recipes on Google were cake, samosa, jalebi, momos, dhokla, panipuri, dosa, paneer and chocolate cake.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Google on Friday revealed that recipe-related searches hit a new record high in India during April as people stayed home and aimed to break the monotony in the kitchen.

While 'dalgona coffee recipe at home' spiked 5,000 per cent, searches for 'chicken momo recipe' grew 4,350 per cent and searches for "mango icecream recipe" saw 3,250 per cent rise.

The report also showed that coronavirus (COVID-19) was the third most searched topic in India during April (behind film and meaning - both consistently highly searched topics in the country).

Search interest for coronavirus grew more than 10 per cent over April -- 3,000 per cent from January when the topic first began trending.

The state with the highest search interest over April is Meghalaya, followed by Tripura and Goa.

Top trending searches include: Coronavirus tips spiked over 5000 per cent, coronavirus prevention spiked 2,300 per cent

Search interest in lockdown saw a sharp spike on 11 April to reach its second-highest peak, with 'new guidelines for lockdown' and 'how to get e pass in lockdown' both spiking more than 5,000 per cent over the month.

